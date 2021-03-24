Home / Trending / R Madhavan replies to Twitter user’s post on mom and dad’s RHTDM-related convo
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), released back in 2001, features R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:12 PM IST
A reply by R Madhavan on a tweet related to the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) has now created a Twitter chatter. There is a possibility that the actor’s sweet reply using emojis will leave you smiling too.

It all started with a post shared by Twitter user Dakshin Adyanthaya in which he detailed a conversation between his mom and dad regarding the film. He wrote how his dad asked him, “How many times will you watch this film?” when he started watching the film while surfing. He also shared his mother’s reply to that question and it has now left people giggling.

RHTDM released back in 2001 and features R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.

Take a look at the tweet:

While reacting to the post, here’s what Madhavan replied:

Adyanthaya also replied to Madhavan’s post and tweeted:

All the posts received tons of replies from people. There were many who couldn’t stop chuckling at the conversation between Adyanthaya’s parents.

“Mom advocates for their kids and she never fails,” wrote a Twitter user. “The best,” shared another along with laughing out loud emoji. There were many who expressed how they love the movie too. Just like this individual who wrote, “RHTDM deserves rewatching. Madhavan, the songs and the dialogues are just too good!”

What are your thoughts on the conversation?

r. madhavan twitter post

