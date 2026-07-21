‘Ragebaited so hard’: Sakshi Jha’s Instagram video after ‘man-hater’ row on India’s Got Latent

Sakshi Jha, who found herself in the middle of a severe social media backlash following her “man-hater” set on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, has shared a video on Instagram. Accompanied by a caption with reference to the row, the video has now divided the internet, with people sharing mixed reactions.

Sakshi Jha, whose ‘man-hater’ set on India’s Got Latent sparked an intense backlash on social media. (Instagram/@sakshijha_89)

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Jha shared the video with three “Face with tears of joy” and three “clock it” emoticons.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Raigbaited (sic) so hard that people thought this is my whole personality.” In the video, she is seen lip-syncing to a remix version of the song Jugni Ji.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} While some supported her, many slammed her and accused her of trying to cover up the situation after a row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some supported her, many slammed her and accused her of trying to cover up the situation after a row. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual commented, “Nice cover-up.” Another expressed, “Her confidence btw.” A third posted, “Whatever it is, but she got what she wants (attention and fame).”

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A fourth added, “Certified professional ragebaiter.” A fourth wrote, “Damage is already done, bro, can't undo it now.” Many pointed out that she misspelt “ragebait” in the video.

What is the ‘man-hater’ row?

Sakshi Jha, who appeared on the latest season of India’s Got Talent, sparked controversy with her set in which she called herself a “man-hater”. She went on to claim that she wanted to beat her husband after getting drunk. Her remarks went viral, especially after she received zero points from every member of the judging panel, which included Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Yashraj Mehra, and Raghu Ram.

What did she say?

“Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” Jha, who said she is a content creator and teacher from Bihar, said at the beginning of her set.

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Also Read: Samay Raina reacts as ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha faces trolling after outing on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Bura lag raha hai’

Said a translated excerpt from her set, “My friends tell me, 'Sakshi, you're so lame.' Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men. What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, 'I am a man.' Seriously? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, wasn't it?”

Samay Raina defends Sakshi Jha:

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Amid the row, Raina spoke out in support of Jha. He asked “Menz” to stop trolling her, adding that she made the episode a success. He urged everyone to shower her with love, reminding them that at the end of the day, she is a human being.