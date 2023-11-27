Rain brings relief amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, netizens react

Residents of Delhi-NCR are experiencing light rainfall with thunderstorms today, November 27. This came after the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to severe category. At 7 am, the hourly air quality index (AQI) hit 402, contrasting with Sunday's 4 pm 24-hour average of 396 (categorized as very poor). This rainfall has brought much-needed relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days.

An X user shared this picture as it rains in Delhi-NCR. (X/@RGombhar)

As the temperature dipped due to the rain, netizens have taken over social media to share their reactions.

Check out how people reacted to rain in Delhi:

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted that Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate-intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms, along with gusty winds moving at a speed of 30-50 Km/h.

