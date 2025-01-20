Rajasthan man cancels engagement, bride's family retaliates by shaving off his brother's moustache

In an unusual turn of events, a dispute stemming from a broken engagement in Rajasthan has led to a shocking incident where the groom’s brother was publicly humiliated, losing his moustache at the hands of the bride-to-be’s family. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, took place in Karauli district, where the altercation unfolded in full view of onlookers. A broken engagement in Rajasthan led to the groom's brother losing his moustache in public.(Representational image)

(Also read: Groom’s ex-girlfriend crashes wedding, beats him while bride watches in shock. Video)

The cause of the dispute

According to a report by News18, the tension began when the groom’s family called off the engagement after his sister expressed disapproval of the bride-to-be. This decision enraged the bride’s family, leading to an intense confrontation. In an act of retaliation, they forcibly held the groom’s brother and shaved off his moustache, all while a crowd gathered to witness the spectacle. Some spectators filmed the incident, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

The viral video shows a crowd of bystanders discussing the broken engagement, while the groom’s brother is subjected to the humiliating act. The shocking footage sparked outrage and intense reactions online, with many criticising the public humiliation and the behaviour of the bride’s family.

In response to the incident, the groom posted another video, sharing his side of the story. He explained that his family had called off the engagement after discovering a discrepancy between the bride-to-be shown in photographs and the actual woman they were expected to marry. The groom revealed that when his family discovered this “deception,” they requested more time to decide on the engagement.

Family’s defence and legal action

Breaking down in his video, the groom expressed that his family had been “deeply wronged” and that no formal decision had been made to break off the engagement. He further stated that his family had been subjected to unnecessary pressure and public humiliation. Seeking justice, the unidentified man has now approached the police, requesting protection from further threats. He also claimed that he was being pressured to accept a monetary settlement to resolve the issue.

(Also read: UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families)

Nadauti Police Station in-charge, Mahendra Kumar, confirmed that no formal complaints had been filed by either party as of yet. However, the police are actively monitoring the situation as the matter unfolds.