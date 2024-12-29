Menu Explore
Groom’s ex-girlfriend crashes wedding, beats him while bride watches in shock. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 29, 2024 05:02 PM IST

A groom's girlfriend crashed his wedding, kicked him mid-ritual, sparking a heated argument.

Indian weddings are often known for their grandeur, humour, and a touch of Bollywood-style drama. A recent viral video from Instagram has grabbed the internet's attention, showcasing an unexpected and shocking twist at a wedding ceremony.

Groom’s girlfriend stormed his wedding, kicked him, sparked chaos.(X/sonukumargiri396)
Groom’s girlfriend stormed his wedding, kicked him, sparked chaos.(X/sonukumargiri396)

Drama unfolds on the wedding stage

The video begins with the groom holding a garland, preparing to complete a ceremonial exchange with the bride. Just as the garland is about to be placed, his alleged girlfriend storms onto the stage. Without hesitation, she kicks the groom, sending him tumbling a short distance away.

As the guests and bride watch in stunned silence, the girlfriend approaches the fallen groom, pulls him back up, and a heated argument ensues. While the audio of the confrontation isn’t clear, their animated gestures indicate strong emotions on both sides.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with humour

The video quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of reactions from amused netizens. Many couldn’t resist comparing the incident to scenes from Bollywood films, known for their high-octane emotional twists.

One user quipped, “This is why we say don’t mix weddings and past relationships. It’s like a Bollywood movie, but live!”

Another commented, “The kick was so on point, she must have practised it! And that argument? Pure entertainment.”

Some users joked about the bride’s reaction, with one writing, “Imagine the bride thinking, ‘I didn’t sign up for this drama!’” Another added, “The bride looks like she’s ready to elope with the pandit!”

Not all comments were light-hearted, though. A few criticised the situation, suggesting it reflected poor decision-making by the groom. “This could have been avoided if he had been honest with everyone,” one user remarked.

Bollywood or reality?

Indian weddings have often served as the backdrop for dramatic stories, but this real-life incident has left viewers questioning whether it was a planned stunt or an actual clash of unresolved emotions. Regardless, the video has provided a mix of laughter and shock, encapsulating the unpredictable charm of Indian weddings.

Follow Us On