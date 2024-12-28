Groom's father rents plane to shower cash over bride's house in Pakistan

Weddings in South Asia have long been known for their grandiosity and elaborate customs, often giving rise to peculiar trends. From a wedding car adorned with cauliflowers and leafy greens in India to welcoming couples on bullock carts and unusual post-wedding tasks, these events often go viral for their uniqueness. The latest addition to this trend comes from Hyderabad, a city in the Sindh province of Pakistan, where a groom’s father took extravagance to new heights—quite literally. Video of the aeroplane raining cash is making rounds.(X/@amalqa_)

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a plane can be seen flying over the bride’s house, dropping millions of rupees in cash. The incident has left the internet both bewildered and amused. Some have criticised the wasteful display of wealth, while others have taken a humorous perspective. “The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life,” joked one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The caption accompanying the video shared on social media read, “The bride’s father’s request... The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house.” While the authenticity of the bride’s father’s involvement remains unverified, the spectacle has undoubtedly sparked a debate on social platforms.

Take a look at the video:

While some social media users expressed awe at the lavish gesture, others raised concerns about the sheer waste of resources. “Instead of throwing cash from the skies, this money could have been used to help the underprivileged,” commented one user. Another wrote, “This is an example of how not to spend your wealth.”

On the other hand, some users couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation. “Forget the groom; the bride’s neighbours must be the happiest people right now,” quipped a comment.

Glimpse into bizarre wedding trends

This isn’t the first time an unconventional wedding trend has grabbed headlines. Recently in India, a wedding car decorated entirely with vegetables such as carrots, brinjals, and radishes went viral. Another notable example was a couple’s grand entry on a bullock cart, an ode to their rural heritage. In some cases, families have been seen bursting crackers outside their residences or even challenging newlyweds to complete odd tasks to mark the beginning of their marital journey.

Recently, a video showcasing a bride's extravagant wedding entry took social media by storm, evoking a spectrum of emotions from the internet. The viral clip featured the bride making her way to the wedding stage encased in a giant transparent balloon, creating a surreal and dramatic visual. Adding a mythological flair to the event, dancers dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha performed gracefully around the bride as she walked inside the bubble. While the unique concept drew significant attention, it also sparked criticism, with many questioning the appropriateness of the depiction. Notably, the location shown in the video had not been independently verified.

Also read: Chhattisgarh couple marries by taking an oath on Indian constitution instead of saat pheras: report