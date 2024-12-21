Chhattisgarh couple marries by taking an oath on Indian constitution instead of saat pheras: report

A couple from Kapu village in Chhattisgarh have made headlines for their unusual gesture while getting married. Reportedly, instead of following the traditional rituals of their community, they decided to tie the knot by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution. The couple’s gesture of getting married by taking an oath on the Indian constitution was welcomed by their families. (File Photo, Unsplash/jalodarajk)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the couple bypassed traditional rituals like “Sath pheras” and “Band Baaja” while getting married on December 18. Their act impressed many, including people from their community.

About the couple's unusual wedding ceremony:

According to the outlet, the bride, Pratima Lahre and the groom, Eman Lahre, decided not to participate in any customary wedding practices. They didn’t have the "mangal sutra" and the "sindoor" ceremonies.

Instead, the couple chose to vow to support each other for life by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution. They made the promise while in front of a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Why take an oath on the Constitution?

The groom, Eman Lahre, revealed that it was mainly to avoid extravagant expenses. "This type of marriage saves on extravagant expenses," he told the outlet, adding, "We decided to tie the knot with our families' consent, avoiding unnecessary expenditure."

How did people react?

According to the outlet, the wedding has become a topic of discussion in the region. Many were impressed with the event, calling it a “meaningful approach to marriage” and adding that others can draw inspiration from such a ceremony.

Not only that, but the couple's community members and parents have expressed joy about their decision and extended their blessings to the newlywed couple.