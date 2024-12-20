Mother of three finds love again as husband arranges her wedding with her boyfriend: Report

In a tale straight out of a Bollywood movie, a mother of three in Saharsa, Bihar, recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, a father of two, with the full consent of her husband. According to Jagran, the woman’s husband not only approved of her new relationship but also facilitated the marriage ceremony. This unusual incident has captured widespread attention, sparking debates on social media about love, relationships, and societal norms. In Bihar's Saharsa, a mother of three wed her lover with her husband's consent.(Pixabay)

(Also read: UP bride asks husband for beer and ganja on wedding night, family calls police)

The couple, who had been married for 12 years after a love marriage, decided to part ways amicably. The dramatic moment was captured on video and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh.’ The footage shows the boyfriend applying traditional vermilion red powder on the woman’s forehead, symbolising their union. Meanwhile, the woman’s ex-husband, present during the ceremony, can be heard stating that any future issues will be the couple’s responsibility, not his.

This unconventional arrangement has drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising the maturity of the husband’s decision and others questioning the complexities of modern relationships.

Bride’s bizarre wedding night demands stun Uttar Pradesh families

In another unusual wedding-related incident, a newly-wed bride in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, left her husband and his family in shock on their wedding night. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, during the traditional Muh Dikhai ceremony, the bride demanded beer, marijuana (ganja), and goat meat.

The groom initially obliged by providing beer, but tensions flared when she insisted on the remaining items. Feeling uneasy, the groom shared his concerns with his family, leading to a heated dispute that ultimately involved the local police.

(Also read: Bihar bride walks out of wedding mandap after Jharkhand groom faints in cold weather)

Matters took an even more dramatic turn during a police counselling session. The groom’s family alleged that the bride was not a woman but of the third gender, adding a layer of complexity to the already tense situation. Despite the startling claims, neither family filed a formal complaint. The police mediated the situation, encouraging the families to resolve their issues amicably.