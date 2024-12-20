UP bride asks husband for beer and ganja on wedding night, family calls police

In a bizarre incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride’s unconventional demands on her wedding night led to a heated dispute between families, eventually involving the local police. Bride's odd demands on wedding night in UP sparked family dispute, police intervention followed. (Pixabay)

Shocking requests during 'Muh Dikhai' ceremony

The incident unfolded during the traditional Muh Dikhai ceremony on the couple’s first night together, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. The bride allegedly stunned her husband by asking for beer, marijuana (ganja), and goat meat. While the groom initially complied with the request for beer, tensions escalated when the bride insisted on the additional items.

Feeling uncomfortable with the situation, the groom confided in his family. Disturbed by the demands for intoxicants, the groom's family decided to seek help from the police.

Police mediation and shocking allegations

Both families arrived at the local police station, where the matter was discussed in detail. During the counselling session, the groom’s family made a startling allegation, claiming that the bride was not female but of the third gender. This claim further complicated the already tense situation.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, neither family lodged an official complaint. Instead, the police facilitated a discussion between the parties to encourage an amicable resolution.

Resolution without legal action

Following the police intervention, both families reportedly left the station with plans to address the issue privately. While tensions remain high, no formal legal action has been pursued, and the groom’s family is said to be working on resolving the matter at home.

This peculiar case has sparked significant local attention, with many questioning the dynamics of the marriage and the bizarre nature of the bride’s demands.