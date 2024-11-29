Bride’s obscene video sent to in-laws, wedding in Rajasthan called off by groom's father

A wedding in Rajasthan was broken off after the groom’s family received an obscene video of the bride. As per a News18 report, the groom’s father halted the wedding after he was sent a video showing the bride in a compromising manner. A wedding in Rajasthan was called off over the bride's explicit video. ((Representational))

The wedding was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan’s Sikar on November 10. However, upon receiving the video, the groom’s family decided not to go ahead with the match and raised questions about the bride’s character.

Bride claims blackmail

When confronted by her grandfather, the bride revealed that she had been raped and blackmailed by a man she met in college.

According to the News18 report, the bride said she was subjected to rape and blackmail, and filmed without her consent, by a man named Zeeshan. The two had met while the bride, originally from Churu, was studying in Surat.

She shared that Zeeshan began stalking her after they met. He apparently took photographs of her without her consent and behaved inappropriately towards her at various occasions.

The man was seemingly enraged when her marriage was fixed to someone else and threatened to spread her explicit videos. True to his word, Zeeshan sent the explicit video to her in-laws after the bride decided to go ahead with the wedding. The groom’s family broke off the marriage after receiving the video.

Churu police filed a zero-number FIR in the case and transferred it to Surat.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, another wedding was halted mid-way after the bride realised that the groom did not have a government job. The incident took place in Meerut, where the bride in question refused to go ahead with the rituals even though the varmala ceremony had already taken place. Even the groom's payslips, showing that he earned ₹1.2 lakh per month, failed to convince the bride in UP.

