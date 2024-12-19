Bihar bride walks out of wedding mandap after Jharkhand groom faints in cold weather

A wedding in Jharkhand’s Deoghar took an unexpected turn when the bride called off the ceremony after the groom fainted from the cold during the wedding rituals. The incident took place on December 15, when Arnav, a groom from Ghormara in Deoghar, was set to marry Ankita from Bhagalpur, Bihar, according to TOI. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. Representative (Pexel)

The marriage, which was to be held in the bridegroom’s hometown, took place amidst some unusual circumstances. Traditionally, the bride’s family is expected to bring the baraat (wedding procession), but in this case, Ankita’s family brought the procession to Arnav’s home. Ankita had expressed her concerns about this reversal of tradition beforehand.

Groom faints during ceremony

The wedding began with all rituals proceeding as planned, with the Var Mala ceremony performed outdoors in the chilly weather. The families, along with the bride and groom, enjoyed dinner and prepared for the pheras, the final and most significant ritual in a Hindu wedding. However, as the priest began chanting the wedding mantras, Arnav started to shiver and eventually fainted, collapsing in the open-air mandap.

The groom’s family immediately rushed him to a nearby room, where they tried to revive him by rubbing his palms and soles. A local doctor was called, and after over an hour and a half, Arnav regained consciousness. Despite this, Ankita expressed her concerns about Arnav’s health, fearing he might have an underlying condition that caused him to faint in the cold. She also questioned why her family had to take the baraat to the groom’s house, further fuelling tension between the two families.

Amidst the confusion, Ankita refused to continue with the wedding. The bride’s family, upset with the situation, called the police to intervene and help resolve the dispute. The police attempted to convince both families to proceed with the wedding, but negotiations failed to make any headway.