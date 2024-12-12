Indian couple's Animal style wedding entry makes internet cringe: 'Shaadi or war'

A wedding video from an Indian couple's big day is making the internet cringe because of its bizarre Bollywood twist. The video, which has been shared widely across social media, shows the couple making a dramatic entry into the wedding venue. It seems the bride and groom ordered a prop that looks like a smaller replica of the machine gun used by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.(Instagram/saini5019)

Inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, the couple ride into the venue on a movable steel machine gun. In a thrilling action scene in the movie, Ranbir Kapoor’s character wields a 500 kg movable steel machine gun to take on his enemies.

It seems the bride and groom ordered a prop that looks like a smaller replica of the machine gun for their big day and rode atop the custom-built machine to thrill their guests. In the clip, the couple sit behind a giant machine gun barrel while it emits smoke from the sides. The video has the song Arjun Vailly playing in the background. (Also read: ‘Heart blast entry’: Newlywed couple’s balloon explosion entrance makes the internet burst into laughter)

The clip has already garnered close to 16.6 million views on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

The clip failed to impress the internet and users hit out at the couple for the bizarre stunt. “What!!! Why would you become a character that killed people for revenge/power,” a user asked, while another said, “She is getting ready for the next battle in her life.”

“Imagine marrying someone who thinks Animal was cool,” said one user. “Why would anyone with a brain do this. Imagine them watching this five years later,” wrote another user.

While some in the comment section seemed impressed with the newly-weds' idea of making an unforgettable entry, most users said watching the video left them cringing with second-hand embarrassment.

(Also read: Couple recreate Ram and Sita's swayamvar story during wedding function)

“Kya cartoonpanti karrhe hain yeh log. Joker ban gaye dono,” read one comment.

“This is the impact of bad cinema. I hate the movie animal for so many reasons and now I see people do this. Absolute rubbish,” fumed a second user.

Amid the thousands of comments, very few said they were able to see the couple's vision for a never-before-done entry.