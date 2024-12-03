‘Heart blast entry’: Newlywed couple’s balloon explosion entrance makes the internet burst into laughter

The wedding season is in full swing, and while you may think you've seen it all—from grand bridal entries to perfectly coordinated couple dances—there's always something new on the horizon. A viral video shared on Instagram has just shattered expectations, showcasing one of the most unexpected wedding entrances you could imagine. A viral wedding video showed a surprising 'heart blast' entry, sparking mixed reactions online. (Instagram/modernwedevents)

A surprising entrance

The video, shared by Instagram user ‘Vignesh Waran’, features a stage set up with dancers wearing ‘white fairy dresses’. As if that wasn't enough to catch your attention, these dancers were holding giant red hearts. But the real surprise was yet to come. At the centre of the stage stood a giant pink balloon, adorned with a white bow. What followed next was an unforgettable spectacle—an explosive ‘bang’ erupted as the balloon burst, revealing the bride and groom standing inside it, both making heart-shaped gestures with their hands. The entire entrance was over in the blink of an eye, but it certainly left a lasting impression.

Watch the clip here:

While the video did not specify the date or location of the event, it quickly caught the eye of social media users, racking up over 1.3 million views on Instagram. As the video spread, reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. Many found the bridal entry hilarious, with users making lighthearted jokes.

A range of reactions floods the comments

The reactions to the video have been nothing short of entertaining. Some viewers found the entrance to be hilarious, while others were less impressed. One person joked, "Please treat weddings like weddings and not a talent show," while another added, "For the baby shower, you could do the same thing with condoms." The creativity of the wedding's surprise entrance was not lost on others, with one user remarking, "Where they seriously inside the balloon? God, I can’t stop laughing!"

Others seemed to appreciate the couple’s attempt at originality, with one comment stating, "Wedding of the year!" However, not everyone was a fan. "This is cringy, it feels like something from a school annual function," one user wrote, while another suggested, "Maybe next time they could try a different entry idea."