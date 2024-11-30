Groom tracks his trading graph amid ceremony. Internet says 'wedding expenses covered'

In recent years, the pressure to juggle work commitments and personal life has led many individuals to put their jobs ahead of everything else. Whether it's finishing work on vacation, attending meetings while commuting, or working odd hours, the demands of the modern workplace often take centre stage. But now, a viral video featuring a groom engrossed in his mobile phone, tracking stock market fluctuations during his wedding ceremony, has left internet users amused. Groom checked trading graph during wedding ceremony. (Instagram/tradingleo)

The wedding distraction

Shared on Instagram by the account Trading Leo, the video shows a groom in full wedding attire, dressed in a traditional sherwani. However, instead of paying attention to his ceremony or the bride, he is seen intently monitoring his trading dashboard. The camera captures the moment from behind, zooming in on his phone screen where the groom is clearly tracking stock market updates. The simple yet hilarious caption reads, "The Traders."

The clip, which was uploaded just a few days ago, has gone viral, accumulating over 13 million views and counting. The juxtaposition of a joyous occasion with the groom's obsession over his financial portfolio has sparked a range of reactions online.

Reactions from the internet

The internet has been buzzing with reactions. One user quipped, "When your portfolio is more important than your wedding vows!" Many found humour in the groom's apparent priority, with another user commenting, "I think he’s more invested in his stocks than his bride."

Others expressed a mix of disbelief and amusement. "He’s definitely planning to invest in a honeymoon later, but first things first – the stocks!" one wrote. Another netizen noted, "Talk about ‘multi-tasking’ – nothing beats trading while saying ‘I do’."

The video also sparked debates on the growing obsession with technology. "This is what happens when you can’t let go of your work, even for a moment," said one viewer. Meanwhile, another commenter joked, "Guess he’s trying to make the wedding a profitable venture!"

Yet, some were more understanding. "Maybe he's just doing his job. People can’t escape the stock market these days," one person suggested, adding a more serious perspective to the conversation.