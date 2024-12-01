‘Asli ludo king’: Groom plays ludo with friends during wedding. Viral pic makes internet laugh out loud

Wedding season is in full swing, with brides and grooms usually at the centre of attention on their special day. However, one groom has gone viral for an entirely unexpected reason—playing ludo on his smartphone during his own wedding ceremony. A groom went viral for playing ludo at his wedding.(X/@Muskan_nnn)

The now-viral photo, shared by X user Muskan (@Muskan_nnn), shows the groom engrossed in a game of ludo with two friends. In the background, a priest and a wedding photographer can be seen attending to the ceremony. The caption accompanying the post read, “Bro has his own priorities.”

The post has garnered over 4.5 lakh views and sparked a wave of amusement online, with users flooding the comments section with humorous takes.

Internet reacts with amusement

Social media users couldn’t resist poking fun at the unusual scene. “Imagine explaining this to your kids someday!” quipped one commenter. Another wrote, “He’s clearly got his life priorities sorted.” Some couldn’t help but wonder about the bride’s reaction, with one user joking, “The bride: Am I a joke to you?”

Others shared similar anecdotes, with one user commenting, “At least he’s not checking stock prices like that other viral groom!” Another chimed in with, “This is why grooms shouldn’t have smartphones during the ceremony.” Amidst the laughs, some found the moment relatable, saying, “This is me during every family function.”

Not the first time a groom has gone viral

This isn’t the first instance of a groom’s unusual wedding antics going viral. Earlier, a video of a groom checking his trading dashboard during his wedding grabbed attention. Shared on Instagram by the account Trading Leo, the groom, dressed in a traditional sherwani, was seen intently monitoring stock market updates on his phone.

The camera zoomed in to reveal his trading app, as he appeared more focused on market movements than the sacred rituals unfolding around him. The video’s caption, "The Traders," perfectly summed up the scene, leaving viewers in splits.