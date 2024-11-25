Woman seeks ‘handsome’ businessman groom with 20-acre farmhouse: ‘No farters or burpers’

A matrimonial ad with the unusual demand to exclude "farters or burpers" has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread attention for its uncompromising tone. Posted by a 30-year-old feminist working in the social sector, the ad outlines a highly specific set of requirements for her ideal partner. The post has garnered over 110 views, over 3,000 likes and more than 800 reshares.(X)

The woman seeks a handsome, well-built man aged strictly between 25 and 28, who is an only son with an established business, a bungalow, or a 28-acre farmhouse. Additionally, he must know how to cook. The ad, which also highlights her opposition to capitalism and her own identity as an educated, opinionated individual with short hair and piercings, has sparked mixed reactions online.

Check out the ad here:

How did the X users react to the ad?

X users were quick to mock the viral matrimonial ad, filled with demands like "no farters or burpers."

Many found the post absurd and questioned its sincerity, with one user sarcastically asking, “Tell me this is a joke?” Some pointed out the apparent double standards, saying, “She declared her appearance, not properties, but specified requirements on prospects' properties. Is this feminism!?”. One user exclaimed, “This means men cannot fart in peace now".

Others poked fun, suggesting, “Zepto should deliver her a groom in 10 minutes,” while another commented, “Someone's priorities are sorted.”

Recently, a Meerut-based investor claimed his income of ₹29 lakh per annum is “compoundingly increasing” by 54 per cent every year and offered to send a PowerPoint presentation on safe investing to potential matches in a bizarre matrimonial ad.

The matrimonial ad for the “intellectual, handsome and smart” 26-year-old begins by listing his physical attributes and caste, as is the case with most adverts of this nature. It then segues into his income - which the ad claims is ₹29 lakhs per annum.

The matrimonial ad raised many red flags, with some wondering whether it was a phishing scam.

