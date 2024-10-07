Meerut investor claims his 29 LPA income is compounding by 54% every year in bizarre matrimonial ad

A Meerut-based investor claimed his income of ₹29 lakh per annum is “compoundingly increasing” by 54 per cent every year and offered to send a PowerPoint presentation on safe investing to potential matches in a bizarre matrimonial ad. The ad is going viral on the social media platform X, where it has sparked much amusement. A matrimonial ad is going viral for its strange claims.(X/@kumarsamit)

The matrimonial ad for the “intellectual, handsome and smart” 26-year-old begins by listing his physical attributes and caste, as is the case with most adverts of this nature. It then segues into his income - which the ad claims is ₹29 lakhs per annum.

“Investor (Indian stock market), earning 29 LPA (actual, present). Income and net worth compoundingly increasing every year by 54% (self-discovered, self-taught work),” reads the ad.

The ad takes great pains to explain that the Meerut-based investor in the Indian stock market is engaged in a safe and stable profession - even going so far as to offering a PowerPoint presentation on safe investing to potential matches.

“Investing is own work (Safe Business). A PowerPoint presentation (16 slides), created by the boy, explaining how Safe Investing makes him Financially Independent, will be sent by reply WhatsApp message,” the ad reads.

A picture of the ad was shared on X by former JP Morgan Executive Director Samit Singh, who achieved financial independence and retired in 2003.

Raising red flags

The matrimonial ad raised many red flags, with some wondering whether it was a phishing scam.

A lot of X users were much amused by the claim of the investor’s income and net worth compounding by 54% every year. They called it unrealistic. For some perspective - an amount of ₹10 lakh would grow to ₹5.5 crore in 10 years if compounded.

“Interesting! Compounding net worth at 54% percentage he will be the richest man in the world in no time,” joked one X user.

“Bro lost me when he said he is compounding at 54%” another wrote. “54% Compounding - boss this guy will beat Buffett very soon!” CA Puneet Agarwal quipped.

Some were amused by the wording of the ad, calling it more like a business pitch than a piece seeking matrimonial matches. Others raised doubts about the “safe” part of his investing business.

“It has option seller written all over it!” a user claimed. Another person said, “Bull market gives such overconfidence.”