Ram and Sita's swayamvar story recreated by couple during wedding function: ‘Prabhas wali movie se acha tha

Dramatic entrances at weddings have become a popular trend, adding a touch of spectacle and excitement to the event. Whether arriving on a bike or making a grand entrance with drones, couples often get creative to make a statement. The efforts of one such couple have divided the internet, and people couldn’t decide if it was cute or cringeworthy. A video shows them recreating Ram and Sita's swayamvar story. A couple enacting Ram and Sita Swayamvar story during their wedding function. (Screengrab)

Shared on an Instagram page, the video shows a few people trying to pick a bow and pretending to fail. The groom then enters the scene, easily picks the bow, and fires it towards a door. The door then opens, and the bride comes out while holding a bouquet in her hand.

Sita’s Swayamvar:

As the story goes, Ram effortlessly lifted a bow, which others couldn’t move, to win Sita’s hand in marriage. It is said that the bow belonged to Lord Shiva.

Check out the video here:

How did social media react?

The wedding video went viral, leaving people with mixed reactions. While some were impressed, others showed their disapproval.

“14 saal ka vanvash?” joked an Instagram user, referencing the mythical tale of Ram’s exile in forest for 14 years. Another added, “It’s better than some Bollywood song entry.” A third joined, “Prabhas wali movie se acha tha (It was better than Prabha’s movie).” A fourth wrote, “It was cute.”

In another incident, a couple found themselves in a social media controversy after a video of their wedding vows went viral. The couple, Aaron and Rebel Sawyer, who call themselves musicians, attracted the ire of the internet when they decided to perform a rap battle at the altar to read their marital vows.

What are your thoughts on this wedding video?