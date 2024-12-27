Bride makes bizarre entry in giant bubble, welcomed by dancers as Lord Krishna. Watch

Bridal entries are one of the most anticipated moments in any wedding ceremony, with families, friends, and guests eagerly anticipating how the bride will make her grand appearance. Over the years, couples and wedding planners have taken creativity to new heights, introducing innovative ways for brides to enter the venue. From walking under intricately decorated flower canopies to gliding in on mirror-studded stretchers carried by family or friends, these moments often become the highlight of the celebration. Every wedding season brings with it a fresh wave of trends, with social media amplifying their reach and popularity. The internet is irked, condemning the depiction of dancers dressed as Lord Krishna.(Instagram/@ShunilShilpkar)

Now a video showcasing a bride's extravagant wedding entry has taken social media by storm, evoking a spectrum of emotions from the internet. The viral clip features the bride making her way to the wedding stage encased in a giant transparent balloon, creating a surreal and dramatic visual. Adding a mythological flair to the event, dancers dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha perform gracefully around the bride as she walks inside the bubble. While the unique concept has drawn significant attention, it has also sparked criticism, with many questioning the appropriateness of the depiction. Notably, the location shown in the video has not been independently verified.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to express their disapproval. Some questioned the practicality and cultural relevance of such a dramatic entry, calling it unnecessary and over-the-top. A few commenters poked fun at the idea, with one remarking, “Jinda ho behan (Are you alive).”

On the other hand, some viewers took offence, arguing that the use of Krishna and Radha imagery in a modern wedding setup was disrespectful. “This is a mockery of our traditions,” one user commented, while another added, “It’s weddings like these that dilute the essence of our rituals for the sake of trends.” A user added, “The status of someone in Tribhuvan who can make Radha-Madhav dance in their marriage. I can say with the claim that all who are present there are all dead Hindus; these are dramatists and directors watching the show.”

Also read: All about the new wedding invite scam on WhatsApp. Here's how to avoid being hacked

A user requested, “Brother, we request you all, please do not make our deities dance in weddings like this. They are meant for worship, not for ordinary ceremonies or entertainment. Have some shame, Hindus, have some shame.”