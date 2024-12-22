'Swami, I've waited lifetimes for you': Woman dresses up as bride, confesses to loving Ranveer Allahbadia

A fan of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has confessed to being in love with him and posted videos of her worshipping a photo of him. Spirituality content creator and veterinarian Rohini Arju has shared several videos on her Instagram professing her love for Allahbadia and claiming that she would never marry anyone else apart from him. Rohini Arju has shared several videos on her Instagram professing her love for Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps(Instagram/rohiniiarju)

In a recent post, she shared a video of herself celebrating Karwa Chauth with a photo of the YouTuber. In the video, she dressed up like a bride and worshipped Allahbadia's photo, performed rituals and shared food with it.

Take a look at her post here:

“Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some people may label me as crazy and delusional. But, I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, Ranveer Allahbadia,” she declared, adding that for her he was “My everything, my Swami.”

The content creator who has over 45,000 followers also has a tattoo of Allahbadia's name on her shoulder. In another video, she showed off her bridal mehendi with “Ranveer” written on it.

‘Don't know if you will marry me’

"I don’t know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don’t know anything about the future; I only know my love for you.," she wrote in a post, where she is pictured sleeping next to a portrait of Allahbadia

"Jaha Ranveer waha Rohini," she said, adding that she wished she could tag the YouTuber in the post.

"Swami, I’ve waited lifetimes for you, and now, in this one, we are finally becoming ONE soon, as Husband and Wife," she wrote in another post where she can be seen having breakfast with the photo of Allahbadia, sleeping next to it and taking a walk holding the portrait close to her heart.

Her posts have been criticised by many on social media who have labelled her actions as "creepy" and "problematic". Many also argued that the whole idea behind her content is to gain engagement by using Allahbadia's name.