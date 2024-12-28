Groom abandons wedding over delay in serving rotis, marries another woman; bride lodges FIR

In a shocking incident from Hamidpur village in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, a wedding turned into a nightmare when the groom abandoned the ceremony over a delay in serving food. The bizarre event left the bride, dressed in her wedding attire, heartbroken and waiting at the venue while the groom reportedly married someone else shortly afterwards. A groom in Uttar Pradesh abandoned his wedding over a food delay, marrying another woman(Pixabay)

Tensions sparked over delayed rotis

The wedding, arranged seven months prior, began with traditional celebrations on December 22. The bride’s family warmly welcomed the baraatis (groom’s wedding party) with sweets and later served dinner. However, tensions escalated when a member of the groom’s party accused the hosts of delaying the serving of rotis.

Efforts to pacify the agitated groom and his relatives failed as they grew increasingly hostile. The situation worsened when the groom, identified as Mehtab, disappeared during the night. Reports suggest he married a relative soon after, leaving the bride and her family humiliated.

Police complaint filed

Heartbroken by the turn of events, the bride’s family approached the Industrial Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint. When no action was taken, they escalated the matter to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on December 24.

The bride’s family detailed a financial loss of ₹7 lakh, including ₹1.5 lakh given as dowry. The bride has requested the registration of an FIR against five members of the groom’s family and urged authorities to take legal action.

Family criticises police inaction

Raju, the bride’s brother, criticised the police for their inaction, despite assurances from the SP. He expressed disappointment over the lack of response from authorities, particularly given Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiatives to establish women’s help desks in police stations for prompt grievance resolution.

This distressing incident not only underscores the emotional and financial exploitation endured by the bride’s family but also highlights the negligence in addressing women’s grievances.