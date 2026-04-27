Rajasthan man chasing social media likes gets head stuck in 15-litre milk can | Video

What began as a social media stunt in Rajasthan’s Alwar district quickly turned into a tense rescue situation after a man found his head stuck inside a metal milk can. The incident, now widely circulating online, has once again drawn attention to the risks people take while creating content for social media.

The incident occurred in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur police station area. (X@Nalanda_index)

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The incident occurred in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur police station area, as per a report by India Today. The youth, identified as Kaluram, was reportedly on his way to sell wheat when he decided to film a reel.

15-litre milk can

According to local officials, he was carrying a 15-litre milk can and, in an attempt to shield himself from the heat while recording the video, placed it over his head. However, what seemed like a harmless idea quickly escalated when the metal container got tightly stuck, leaving him unable to remove it.

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{{^usCountry}} As repeated attempts to free himself failed, Kaluram sought help from nearby villagers. The situation soon became urgent, as the tightly lodged can posed a potential risk to his safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As repeated attempts to free himself failed, Kaluram sought help from nearby villagers. The situation soon became urgent, as the tightly lodged can posed a potential risk to his safety. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With no immediate solution available, locals rushed him to a nearby hardware shop. Given the severity of the situation, they decided to use a grinder machine to cut through the metal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With no immediate solution available, locals rushed him to a nearby hardware shop. Given the severity of the situation, they decided to use a grinder machine to cut through the metal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhogarh sarpanch representative Premaram said the can weighed nearly 10 kilograms, making the situation even more challenging. Kaluram, who had been on a motorcycle at the time, had initially tried to remove it himself but was unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhogarh sarpanch representative Premaram said the can weighed nearly 10 kilograms, making the situation even more challenging. Kaluram, who had been on a motorcycle at the time, had initially tried to remove it himself but was unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

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Villagers then carried out a careful, makeshift rescue operation. Using the grinder, they slowly sliced through the container, ensuring that no harm came to him during the process. Eyewitnesses described the moment as tense, with the youth visibly shaken as the metal was cut away.

A video of the rescue, captured by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media. While the clip has drawn widespread attention, it has also sparked concern over the growing trend of performing risky stunts for online content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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