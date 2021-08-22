Mumbai Police shares why ‘khakhi rhymes with Rakhi’ in their latest post

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond that a brother and his sister share. Every year, this day is celebrated by people across the country. People also share different posts on social media to celebrate this day. Amid these shares, one post has now left people amused. It is a share by Mumbai Police explaining why ‘khakhi rhymes with Rakhi’.

“The unbreakable thread which always defines that your safety is our prime duty,” they wrote. They also shared a creative khakhi-related Rakhi post.

Take a look at what they shared:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7,500 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated a few comments from people.

“Protection!” wrote an Instagram user. “Killing it!” shared another. “Thank you for keeping us safe. Happy Rakhi our saviours. I can't tell how safe I felt in your city. Now that I have to shift to a new place. I am gonna miss you the most,” expressed another. “Beautiful concept,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts about Mumbai Police’s Raksha Bandhan post?