Rakul Preet Singh's video has prompted people to share various responses.(Instagram/@rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘pawri’ with a yoga video

“Haha, you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 PM IST

For the past few days, the pawri trend has taken over social media. Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen and later popularised by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video, this trend is social media’s new love. There is a high chance that you have seen various posts on this trend or even have shared your own. The recent inclusion to the list is this post by actor Rakul Preet Singh – and it has a yoga twist.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself doing yoga with her instructor. “Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai and that’s how we pawriiiiiii,” she wrote alongside the video.

Take a look:

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Haha, you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “The best,” shared another. “Wow, incredible,” said a third. There were many who shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s pawri related video?

