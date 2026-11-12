Rameshwaram Cafe warns public against fake franchise offers circulating in its name

Popular South Indian eatery chain The Rameshwaram Cafe has issued a public alert warning customers and prospective investors against fake franchise offers circulating in its name. In a notice shared online, the brand clarified that it does not grant franchises through third-party agents, unsolicited letters, or payment-based proposals. Emphasising that all legitimate franchise discussions take place exclusively face-to-face with its CEO and Managing Director through official channels, the cafe urged the public not to make payments or share personal details with unauthorised individuals.

The popular South Indian eatery chain, The Rameshwaram Cafe, was founded by a husband-wife duo. (Instagram/@therameshwaramcafe)

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Read the full notice:

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It has come to our attention that certain individuals are circulating fake franchise offers and Letters of Intent using the name of The Rameshwaram Cafe.

We would like to clarify that these communications are completely fake and unauthorised. The Rameshwaram Cafe does not offer franchises through unsolicited letters, third-party agents or such payment-based proposals.

All official franchise discussions and communications will take place directly, face-to-face, with our CEO & Managing Director through authorised company channels.

We strongly urge everyone not to fall for such misleading offers, make any payments or share personal or financial information with unauthorised individuals.

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{{^usCountry}} Please exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any franchise-related communication before proceeding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Please exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any franchise-related communication before proceeding. {{/usCountry}}

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Stay alert. Don't fall prey to fraudulent activities.

Team

The Rameshwaram Cafe

In an Instagram post, the eatery chain further urged people not to fall for scams being run in its name. It also shared a fake franchise agreement to spread awareness.

Also Read: Man runs into Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Ambani at Rameshwaram Cafe: ‘Just a normal day in Mumbai’

The popular eatery chain was founded by husband-and-wife duo Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao in 2021. Though it started in Bengaluru, the food chain later opened outlets in Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.

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