Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelgänger has been found and he is a little boy. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelgänger has been found and he is a little boy. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:57 PM IST

This Instagram video depicts a little boy who bears a strong resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor.

This little boy happens to be actor Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelgänger. (Instagram/@nirav_16bhatt)
BySohini Sengupta

In the age of social media, doppelgängers of celebrities are often found every so often. And quite obviously, as a result of their uncanny resemblance to the celebs, these people also end up going viral. This time it is a little boy who has been going viral because of a video that has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to him. The video opens to show this boy, sitting with some headphones on his ears and mouthing some lyrics that translate to him loosely stating that he doesn’t know why and he shouldn’t be asked the reason. The name of the little boy happens to be Nirav Bhatt.

The little boy who can be seen in this video does bear quite a striking resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to his bio, this boy is a child model and is also known as Little Ranbir Kapoor. The video has been shared on his Instagram page where he has over 3,000 followers.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on September 30, this video has received 1.16 lakh likes on it already. The video has received many comments and most of them say that they definitely do see how similar the child and Ranbir Kapoor look, especially back when the celeb was also a child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor viral viral video its viral instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP