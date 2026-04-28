Ranveer Allahbadia hard launches girlfriend with Insta post. Who is Juhi Bhatt?

After spending much of last year mired in controversy over his comments made on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia is now in the news for his personal life. The podcast host yesterday “hard launched” his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt on Instagram, confirming their relationship after months of speculation.

Ranveer Allahbadia with Juhi Bhatt

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Ranveer Allahbadia shared an Instagram carousel featuring three pictures from Masai Mara National Park in Kenya. The first picture shows him posing with Juhi Bhatt. In the second picture, he was seen holding her up. The third picture showed Bhatt alone, smiling inside what appears to be a tourist vehicle.

Ranveer Allahbadia introduces girlfriend

“Sun, moon, stars & everything in between,” the podcaster wrote while sharing the pictures. “Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have.”

He added the hashtag #HardLaunchFromTheMara.

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{{^usCountry}} The post has received 7 lakh ‘likes’ and over 4,000 congratulatory comments, including messages from Orry and Farah Khan. Who is Juhi Bhatt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post has received 7 lakh ‘likes’ and over 4,000 congratulatory comments, including messages from Orry and Farah Khan. Who is Juhi Bhatt? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator. Some reports suggest that she is 29 years old and originally from Dehradun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator. Some reports suggest that she is 29 years old and originally from Dehradun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt is best known for her roles in the TV shows Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt is best known for her roles in the TV shows Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She is a pilates and surfing enthusiast with nearly half a million followers on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is a pilates and surfing enthusiast with nearly half a million followers on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhatt’s Instagram account features pictures from her trips along with promotional posts for work she has done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatt’s Instagram account features pictures from her trips along with promotional posts for work she has done. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She is also a dog lover and often shares pictures with her pet dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is also a dog lover and often shares pictures with her pet dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a content creator, she has collaborated with brands like OPPO, Skechers, Dot & Key, Shein and many others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a content creator, she has collaborated with brands like OPPO, Skechers, Dot & Key, Shein and many others. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Juhi Bhatt had been spotted walking with Allahbadia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Buzz around their relationship had grown when a fan approached Allahbadia for a picture and he politely refused saying “Bhai abhi girlfriend ke saath hun”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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