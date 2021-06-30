Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter

In his new look, Ranveer Singh is seen in a blue outfit sporting long hair and a bearded look.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's new look inspired people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)

Ranveer Singh often shares pictures of himself in quirky and dramatic outfits. His latest look is no exception. In the recently shared images on the actor’s Instagram, he is seen acing an androgynous look.

The Bajirao Mastani actor is seen in a blue outfit sporting long hair and a bearded look. The look is complete with heavy gold jewellery.

Ranveer Singh’s new look became an inspiration for for Twitter users who like sharing memes. Here are the memes that are inspired from the actor’s new look.

That’s how you do it:

Ranveer Singh's new look inspired meme. (Twitter)

“How would Khilji look like in 21st Century??” This Twitter user gives a peak:

Meme on Ranveer Singh's new look. (Twitter)

Inspiration!

Twitter user post on Ranveer Singh new look. (Twitter)

Do you think this about your bestie too:

Ranveer Singh new look meme. (Twitter)

Could be a reality:

Meme on Ranveer Singh's new look. (Twitter)

If flirting is…

Ranveer Singh look meme and If flirting is crossover. (Twitter)

In case you’re wondering, here are the images Ranveer Singh shared:

Do you have a meme to share too?

