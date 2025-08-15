Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rare moment captures tiger and peacock in the same frame, a majestic tribute to India’s heritage

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 11:30 am IST

A video captured a tiger and a peacock together in a breathtaking moment.

A rare and breathtaking moment has been captured on video showing India’s national animal and bird in the same frame. The tiger and the peacock, both symbols of India’s rich heritage, appeared together in an unusual sight.

Rare glimpse of India’s national animal and bird in one frame.(@Rakesh Bhatt/X)
Rare glimpse of India’s national animal and bird in one frame.(@Rakesh Bhatt/X)

The video, which has quickly gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows the tiger quietly moving behind the peacock as they both walk through their natural habitat.

Moments like this are rare. The video has taken on special meaning today as the nation celebrates Independence Day 2025. The tiger stands for strength and courage, while the peacock reflects grace and vibrancy, qualities that capture the spirit of India.

The video was captured by Rakesh Bhatt and later shared on X by Dr PM Dhakate, Chief Conservator of Forests (IFS), with the caption, “An amazing video, our national animal and bird, together in one frame! A perfect symbol of India's vibrant spirit.”

Also Read: Tiger and lion share rare cuddle in viral video, leaving viewers amazed by their unexpected bond

Check out the video here:

Rare moment:

Both tigers and peacocks are hard to spot together in the wild, making this moment extraordinary.

X users are stunned by the rare sight of India’s national animal and bird appearing together in the same frame. The tiger moves quietly behind the peacock, creating a breathtaking moment.

One of the users, Akkshye Tulsyan, commented, “What a rare and beautiful sight, the tiger’s strength and the peacock’s grace in harmony. A fitting tribute to India’s rich natural heritage on this Independence Day.”

Also Read: Man, daughter awarded for bravery in rescuing tiger that entered their house

Another user, Vandana, commented, “How lovely and peaceful this scene is (for now)”

The rare footage has added to the day’s celebrations, offering a unique glimpse of two of India’s most iconic species in their natural habitat. Moments like these highlight the country’s rich biodiversity, which remains one of its greatest treasures.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Rare moment captures tiger and peacock in the same frame, a majestic tribute to India’s heritage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On