Rare moment captures tiger and peacock in the same frame, a majestic tribute to India’s heritage

A rare and breathtaking moment has been captured on video showing India’s national animal and bird in the same frame. The tiger and the peacock, both symbols of India’s rich heritage, appeared together in an unusual sight. Rare glimpse of India’s national animal and bird in one frame.(@Rakesh Bhatt/X)

The video, which has quickly gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows the tiger quietly moving behind the peacock as they both walk through their natural habitat.

Moments like this are rare. The video has taken on special meaning today as the nation celebrates Independence Day 2025. The tiger stands for strength and courage, while the peacock reflects grace and vibrancy, qualities that capture the spirit of India.

The video was captured by Rakesh Bhatt and later shared on X by Dr PM Dhakate, Chief Conservator of Forests (IFS), with the caption, “An amazing video, our national animal and bird, together in one frame! A perfect symbol of India's vibrant spirit.”

Check out the video here:

Rare moment:

Both tigers and peacocks are hard to spot together in the wild, making this moment extraordinary.

X users are stunned by the rare sight of India’s national animal and bird appearing together in the same frame. The tiger moves quietly behind the peacock, creating a breathtaking moment.

One of the users, Akkshye Tulsyan, commented, “What a rare and beautiful sight, the tiger’s strength and the peacock’s grace in harmony. A fitting tribute to India’s rich natural heritage on this Independence Day.”

Another user, Vandana, commented, “How lovely and peaceful this scene is (for now)”

The rare footage has added to the day’s celebrations, offering a unique glimpse of two of India’s most iconic species in their natural habitat. Moments like these highlight the country’s rich biodiversity, which remains one of its greatest treasures.