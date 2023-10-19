Rat recorded roaming around in train pantry, IRCTC responds

A video of a rat roaming around inside a pantry of a train was shared on social media. The unsettling occurrence made people question the hygienic standards followed by the authorities while preparing food for the passengers. As the video went viral, IRCTC took notice of the incident and responded that after viewing the matter “seriously” they had taken “suitable action”.

The image shows a rat in the pantry of a train. (Instagram/@mangirish_tendulkar •)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Mangirish Tendulkar posted the video with a detailed description of the incident. He was making a video of a train, and that’s when he came across a rat in the pantry car.

Initially, he complained to RPF and he shared that they responded by saying there were already 300-400 rats roaming around in the station and a few entering the train was not a surprise. Tendulkar shared he received a similar response when he took the matter to Asst. station master (Commercial). He also claimed that instead of helping him, an employee in the ticket section tried to delete the video he captured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Are we not entitled to have good and safe food during our journey?” a frustrated Tendulkar wrote. The video he shared shows a rat jumping from one utensil to another and nibbling the food stored in the pantry.

Take a look at this video of the rat in the train panty:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though initially shared on Instagram, it soon made its way onto other social media platforms. IRCTC responded to one such post on X.

“The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken. Pantry car staff have been sensitised to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which are being ensured,” IRCTC tweeted.

How did netizens react to the video of the rat on the train?

People on X and Instagram had similar reactions to the now-viral video of the rat. “Once I saw a worm in my Veg Biryani in Kanyakumari Express. I have informed the railway official. He took the biryani and threw it through the window. He said he would provide another plate. I had taken the photo before he threw it. I have posted it on IRCTC Facebook,” shared an X user. “The errant staff should have been sacked, why you have not done that. You are playing with the health of the innocent passengers,” questioned another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is really shocking and an eye opener for us passengers!” added an Instagram user. “This is shocking,” wrote another.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON