Real art or AI creation: See if you can spot the imposters among these famous paintings

Is it a real painting or made using artificial intelligence (AI)? Today's AI tools can easily copy the famous light of Vermeer or the bold colours of Van Gogh. However, are these digital creations good enough to trick you?

One of these paintings is created using AI. Can you guess which one? (Screengrab)

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We have put together a fun visual test that mixes real historical paintings with AI imposters. Look closely! Can you spot them?

#1

AI or not?

#2

Is this AI?

#3

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Is this real?

#4

Real or AI?

#5

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Do you think this is a famous painting or AI-generated image?

Did you catch all the AI imposters?

{{^usCountry}} 1. Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge - by Claude Monet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge - by Claude Monet {{/usCountry}}

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Claude Monet was a French painter. Born in 1840, he was the eldest son of a grocer. He was a pioneer of the French artistic movement known as Impressionism. He was known for painting his beloved water lilies and created the “Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge” in 1899. The painter died in 1926.

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2. It is an image created using Google Gemini

3. There Comes Papa - by Raja Ravi Varma

Raja Ravi Varma was born in 1848 at Kilimanoor Palace, located in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore (present-day Kerala). He painted “There Comes Papa” in 1893. It features an aristocratic lady from Malabar gesturing to her son about the arrival of his father. Varma, one of the most prominent painters in Indian history, died in 1906.

4. It is an image created using ChatGPT

5. The Scream - by Edvard Munch

Born in 1863, Edvard Munch was a Norwegian painter and printmaker. He is considered one of Modernism's most significant artists. His painting “The Scream”, created in 1893, is one of the most iconic and acclaimed images in all of Western art. He died in 1944.

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