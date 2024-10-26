‘Real Indian’: Painter on wall pauses for national anthem while students continue business as usual. Viral video

A video showing a wall painter’s unwavering respect for the national anthem has surfaced on social media. The footage captures the man standing motionless on a thin window ledge. The image shows the aall painter standing still as he hears the national anthem. (Screengrab)

The footage posted on Instagram shows the man standing still while the national anthem plays, while a few students can be seen moving around in the background.

Social media’s reaction:

“He is the real Indian,” posted an Instagram user. “Education is not found only in books,” added another. A third expressed, “Respect for this man.” A fourth commented, “He is well educated.” A fifth wrote, “Shame on the students who didn’t stop.”

Should you stand during the national anthem?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), “Whenever the Anthem is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention.” However, they do not need to stand when it is a part of a newsreel or documentary. “Tt is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the Anthem,” MHA says.

The ministry also explains, “The National Anthem of India is played or sung on various occasions. Instructions have been issued from time to time about the correct versions of the Anthem, the occasions on which these are to be played or sung, and about the need for paying respect to the anthem by observance of proper decorum on such occasions. The substance of these instructions has been embodied in this information sheet for general information and guidance.”

