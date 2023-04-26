Redditor's wholesome gesture of treating parents with their saved money wins hearts
The Redditor shared that they saved money from their internships to treat their parents in a five-star restaurant and even bought a present for their father.
The Internet is full of wholesome stories, and now, another tale that has tugged at the heartstrings of many is of a Redditor who gave a luxurious treat to their parents with their saved money. The Redditor shared that they saved money from their internships to treat their parents in a five-star restaurant. Not only that, but the person also gifted their father a watch.
The Redditor wrote, "So this happened last week. I had saved some money from my internships but was very shy (idk why) to ask them to come with me where I would pay the bill. I gathered all the courage with the help of my sister and took them as they would never agree to go to a 5-star restaurant. Mamma and papa were both mesmerized by the interior. I could see it on their face. When we sat at the table, I said, "Jo order karna hai kar lijie, aaj bill mai dunga." I literally started crying when I said that statement (I could not even finish what I was saying) it was a special moment for me.
They further added, "As you know, desi parents don't express much of their feeling in front of their kids, they didn't react much, but I could see the shine in my father's eyes. Later when we were returning home, I gifted my father an Enticer watch work 7K."
Take a look at their post below:
This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.
Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "Reading this makes me so happy for some reason. Good for you OP." A second added, "I shed a couple of tears reading this. One of the first gifts that I bought with my first salary was a saree for my MIL. She has worn it on a total of two occasions. Every time some guests come to our home, she brings out the saree and shows everyone- 'dekh, ye apni pahli tankhwah se mere liye ye wali saree layi thi'. I get so happy every time she does that." A third shared, "This reminds me of my very first earning of cash prize of 2000 rupees from a programming contest. I bought something for my parents and my didi and jiju. The first giveaway is a cherishable memory for life." "I will also do the same for my parents one day," expressed a fourth.