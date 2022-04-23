Rescue mission of stranded dog ended in a cheerful reunion with human. See pics

Columbus Fire Department in Indiana recently took to Facebook to share the story of a rescue of a dog named Kobe. In the post they shared how the dog got stranded after running away from home. The post also informed about the pooch’s happy reunion with its human.

“Kobe, a 1-year-old Boxer, had quite the adventure in the past 14 or so hours. CFD was called to assist Columbus Animal Care Services around 12:30 this afternoon for a report of a dog that appeared stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River over US 31. When firefighters arrived it was obvious the Kobe needed some help. Firefighters were able to cross the river and bring Kobe back to shore. While the rescue was underway, a passerby stopped and reported that he knew the owner of the dog and quickly called the owner who met rescuers at the scene,” they shared.

“Kobe ran away from home last night and thankfully was reported by a passing motorist who saw him in the river this afternoon. A cheerful reunion took place on the bridge and Kobe was safely on his way home,” they added. The post is complete with images showing the rescue and the reunion.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago and till now has accumulated nearly 500 likes. It has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“Great job everyone! He looks so happy to see his people!” posted a Facebook user. “He looks like the best boy! Glad you were able to rescue him!” shared another. “Awesome job!!! Thanks to the person that reported Kobe stranded. Thanks to the person that quickly called the owner. Last but not least Thanks to the CFD!!” expressed a third. “Thank you so much for caring about our 4 legged family members. You guys rock!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

