Rescued dog afraid of water finally manages to cross a stream. Watch

A wholesome dog video has created a buzz online. The clip shows how a rescued dog overcame his fear of water and crossed a stream. Originally shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Myko, the video captured people’s attention after being posted on another Insta page.

The video opens to show a dog standing in front of a stream but not approaching it. A text insert appearing on the video explains why. “Watching my rescue pup shake and cower because he got MANY fears and water is one of them…”. The video then shows another shot of the dog finally crossing the small waterbody. Another text inset explains that it became possible after the pooch’s human worked with him for months to help him overcome his fears.

“What a huge milestone @mykomushroom. Shoutout to all the anxious rescue pups out there who overcome their biggest fears,” the Instagram page wrote while re-sharing the video.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many shared how they are really proud of the dog.

The video also received a reply from the Insta page where the video was originally posted. “WOW. We are HONORED! Thank you for sharing our sweet boy and his incredible journey to overcome his fears,” they wrote.

“Whenever my scaredy rescue boy does something new and finds another piece of joy it makes my heart feel like it’s going to burst,” posted an Instagram user. “I am crying, this is so inspiring and great hard work, time, and dedication. I love this so much,” expressed another. “Patience and positive associations can make a world of difference,” shared a third. “Aww this is very touching. I'm so happy that beautiful baby has a good home now!” commented a fourth. “Love and persistence can overcome just about anything,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?