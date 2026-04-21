Retired Air Force officer lashes out at woman body-shaming her on Instagram

A retired Air Force officer has slammed a woman after being body-shamed by her on Instagram. In a viral video, the Instagram content creator detailed how a troll attacked her over a minor wardrobe detail, sparking a larger conversation about the need for women to support rather than police one another.

Retired Air Force officer and digital content creator, Anjani Mishra. (Instagram/@yourstruly_anjii)

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The video shared by retired Air Force officer and digital content creator Anjani Mishra opens with a text insert that reads, “In a world where women don’t support each other, we have women teaching modestly.”

Also Read: Laid-off Washington Post journalist shuts down troll who asked her to ‘Go back to India’

Mishra shared that a few days back, she received a remark on a video she posted where a woman bodyshamed her. The video in question was an emotional clip where Mishra talked about getting aachar (pickles) from her mother every year.

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{{^usCountry}} Narrating her story, Mishra shared that though she was wearing her regular clothes, a woman tried slamming her for an open button. When she called out the troll, the individual replied with even more derogatory words. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narrating her story, Mishra shared that though she was wearing her regular clothes, a woman tried slamming her for an open button. When she called out the troll, the individual replied with even more derogatory words. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Then I told her, I had to tell her that a person of my caliber, a retired air force officer, doesn't need to sell herself on Instagram to become popular. I do not seek cheap popularity," Mishra said in the video, adding that she told the troll that her account was reported for “harassment and bullying”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then I told her, I had to tell her that a person of my caliber, a retired air force officer, doesn't need to sell herself on Instagram to become popular. I do not seek cheap popularity," Mishra said in the video, adding that she told the troll that her account was reported for “harassment and bullying”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following this, the woman deleted all her comments and started following Mishra’s Instagram profile. She concluded the video by explaining why she chose to address the remarks in a video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, the woman deleted all her comments and started following Mishra’s Instagram profile. She concluded the video by explaining why she chose to address the remarks in a video. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Anjali, I totally sympathise and agree with your words, but there’s a flip side to such people who, in fact, have not dealt with their own triggers and hence sit behind keyboards and phone screens to judge others. At least, I take them as personal challenges and external experiences for my own growth and life lessons. Kuch toh log kahenge… logon ka kaam hai kehna.” Another expressed, “I don’t know why so much hatred and malice some women have towards others. I am a big fan of yours. I feel they are not happy about themselves, so they are just littering here and there.”

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Also Read: Patralekhaa hits back at paparazzi for body-shaming her after giving birth: ‘I have not sat and eaten a mountain'

A third posted, “Oh God, if it wasn’t for this video, I would have never even noticed that your button was open. Now I actually have to go back and watch that reel again. Honestly, I missed it the first time because I was so completely lost in your words. I got so emotional listening to you that nothing else even registered. My whole focus was just on what you were saying and how it made me feel… everything else just faded away. That’s why I didn’t notice.”

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A fourth wrote, “Kudos to you for this!! Otherwise, people generally ignore such women and move on. There are literally people who cannot think of women more than 'a body'.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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