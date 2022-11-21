Rhino disrupts football game by invading pitch. Here's what happens next

Interruptions due to injuries and fouls are pretty normal in football matches, but animals rarely bring the game to a standstill. And that's what happened at a football match that had to be halted after a rhino invaded the pitch. The amusing incident was recorded and posted online, and it is now doing the rounds on social media through its several reshares.

"Trying hard to substitute the player," wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video. In it, one can see a grey rhino strolling on the field and grazing while two men push it off. What is hilarious to watch is that instead of getting pushed off the field, the rhino is busy eating grass.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared three days ago on Twitter. It has since raked up more than 3.8 lakh views. The share has also accumulated over 1,100 likes and gathered a flurry of several responses from netizens.

"Spectacular," commented an individual. "First I eat, then I play," shared another. "What a player!" posted a third.

