Rhino enjoys orange, video of the animal intrigues people. Watch to know why

In today’s edition of animal videos that are super interesting to watch, here is a clip involving a rhino and an orange. The clip has now amused people. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later on various social media platforms. Just like this post on Reddit shared with the caption “Rhino gets an orange.”

The zoomed in video opens to show someone feeding an orange to the rhino. The rest of the clip shows the animals munching on the fruit. It is the close-up look of the animal’s face that has now intrigued people.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, since being posted about a day ago, has gathered more than 41,000 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That rhino has a face on its face,” wrote a Reddit user. “Rhino's face looks like it's about to determine whether I'm going to Gryffindor or not,” commented another. “This is exactly how I eat my Oranges as well,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON