Rhino wakes up a dog sleeping on the road, then this happens. Watch

Animal videos, not limited to cats and dogs, enjoy a high level of virality across social media platforms. The reason? Well, they are such mood boosters. Adding to that long list is a video that captures an interaction between a rhino and a dog. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a rhino strolling on the streets when it comes across a sleeping dog and starts sniffing it. Upon feeling a slight nudge, the dog wakes up only to see a massive animal standing near it. What happens next is an expected reflex action from any living creature after being bothered by an animal twice its size. The dog obviously barked and ran away.

"If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle," reads the caption posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda alongside the video. It also accompanies two smiling emoticons.

Watch the video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda right here:

The video was posted on Twitter a day ago and it has since raked up close to 50,000 views and over 2,500 likes. It has also received mixed responses from netizens in the comments section.

"Still, hard to come to terms with seeing a rhino staring at you from 6 inches away first thing in the morning when you wake up!" posted a Twitter user. "Thrilled Experience," commented another. "Love you rhino ..... Overloaded with gentleness," expressed a third with a heart emoticon.

