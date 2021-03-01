IND USA
The image shows Josh Harmon playing the drums.(Instagram/@josh_harmon_)
Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you

The chopping, garnishing sounds heard from the scene of the movie Ratatouille are perfectly captured by Josh Harmon on the instruments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:04 PM IST

Josh Harmon, a drummer, has recreated the sounds from the popular animation film Ratatouille on drums along with some other simple objects. The video, shared on Harmon’s Instagram profile has now gathered much praise from netizens for its creativity. The precise sounds and rhythm may make you Harmon’s fan too.

The recording starts with Harmon playing the drums as a scene from the movie plays in the corner of the frame. The scene shows Remy the mouse helping Linguini cook a dish. The chopping, garnishing sounds are perfectly captured by Harmon on the instruments.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 21, the clip has garnered over 32,500 likes and several comments. Netizens found the clip very entertaining and creative. While some lauded the delightful rhythm played by Harmon, others pointed how his joyful expression while playing the instruments made the video a much more interesting watch.

“The joy on your face! I love it!” wrote an Instagram user. “I can't stop watching it, this is just awesome,” commented another. “When other people focus on what they are doing they have serious facial expression, but you I love how have the brightest smile,” said a third.

“You should get into Foley recording. Your precision and rhythm are next level,” pointed a fourth.

What do you think of this clip?

