Content creator refills giant PVR popcorn tub 8 times. Here's what he did with the full sack

Ricky Kej, Indian-American musical composer and environmentalist, hailed an Instagram content creator as a "hero". But why? After creator Sarthak Sachdeva posted how he took unlimited popcorn at a PVR multiplex eight times and distributed it among people, Kej couldn't help but drop a comment on his post. Sarthak Sachdevva visited a PVR multiplex for his popcorn challenge. (Instagram/ sarthaksachdevva)

The video posted by Sachdeva shows how they bought an unlimited popcorn tub and finished the first one in just 15 minutes. Till the interval of the film, Sarthak and his friend had already refilled the tub three times.

As the video goes on, they show how they started filling the PVR popcorn in a bag and managed to grab three kg worth of it. Later, the two, distributed the popcorn among people.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

After Kej took notice of the video, he took to the comments section and wrote, "You are a hero, who has avenged all the overpriced popcorn that us millions have paid for, across many years."

Here's how others reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "I felt good after watching this. They sell it for such a high cost and we buy it because it is tasty. But watching this, makes me feel like you ate for all of us."

Another Instagram user, Aalok Borkar, commented, "It's cause of a cheapskate like you that our offers get either revoked or subject to 100's of T&C!"

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a cap," posted user Anshumann.

A fourth added, "Not every hero does bhandara; some heroes donate popcorn after stealing it."