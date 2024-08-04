‘Air India lies on social media’: Ricky Kej slams airline, says ‘No resolution provided’

Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej recently took to X to share his frustration with Air India. He claimed that the airline downgraded his seat from business to economy class without any refund. He also alleged that the airline staff behaved rudely with him. Following his post, the airline responded and asked him to DM the details and he complied. After that, the airline shared a reply to Kej’s post, claiming that they had provided a resolution to the problem. The composer, however, blasted the airline, claiming no resolution was provided and added, “Air India lies on social media”. The image shows three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who took to X to voice his complaint against Air India. (X/@rickykej, File Photo)

How did it all start?

In a post on August 3, Kej wrote, “Wow… 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on Air India from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund.” He further claimed that the person at the Air India counter was “not helpful” and “impolite”.

How did Air India respond?

In a series of X posts, the airline assured the composer that they do not tolerate rude behaviour and asked him to DM the details to further escalate the matter.

“Sent you the details on DM. Lets see how helpful you are Air India. It is time for you to prove you actually care about your paying customers,” Kej wrote in one of the posts.

Soon after, Air India responded, “Dear Mr. Kej, we have shared the resolution with you via DM. Request you kindly look into the same.”

Kej, however, claimed, “Don't lie Air India, that is the least you can do. Your message does not have any indication on the exact amount of refund, the mode of receiving it. Just giving vague percentages does not help anyone.”

He reposted Air India’s response and added, “No resolution provided. Air India lies on social media.”

Take a look at the latest exchange here:

Ricky Kej's reply to Air India's response. (X/@rickykej)

This X interaction left people in disbelief, with many supporting Kej and slamming the airline. Just like film distributor Raj Bansal, who wrote, “Air India, you should be ashamed of your behaviour with a music legend. Ricky Kej is a three-time Grammy award winner. You must feel proud that he chooses your airline to fly mostly.”

Another added, “This sounds crazy. An airline lying like this?” A third suggested, “Don't let go without a 100% refund.”

While a fourth commented, “Please take Air India to consumer court. They need to learn,” a fifth wrote, “Airlines, especially Indian airlines, are the most lie-driven industry. From dawn to dusk, they just lie. They can never tell the truth. Remember the punches thrown recently on an aircraft to the captain for telling lies? They don't understand the pain of travel.”

This is not the first time the airline has had trouble with its passengers. Last month, a post went viral on social media in which a passenger claimed he missed his connecting flight due to the rescheduling of an Air India flight.

"I am now going to miss my flight as I timed my departure based on your earlier message. Why do you do this? Can't you handle a simple domestic flight?" the frustrated passenger wrote as a part of their post on X.

What are your thoughts on Ricky Kej's post on Air India's reply?