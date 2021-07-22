Riding on his Bullet, Kerala man distributes 3000+ food packets among needy

After the pandemic hit the nation, the livelihood of people has been affected. Several lost their jobs and, no income has led to hunger. As an act of kindness, youths across India are coming forward to help people in many ways possible.

Meet Mahesh Parameshwaran Nair, the founder of HOPE ( Hold On Pain Ends) Charity Trust, from Kerala’s Trivandrum. He has distributed over 3,000 food packages across the underprivileged regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala by traveling on his bullet along with his friend Nikhil Simon.

Talking to Life Beyond Numbers, Mr. Mahesh Parameshwaran Nair discussed how he created an impact by feeding the needy amid a pandemic crisis.

Nikhil (L) and Mahesh (R)

A Software Engineer by profession, he decided to do something good for society by distributing food to the hungry during the COVID pandemic along with a mission to give away PPE kits, masks, and other essentials.

A travel enthusiast, Mahesh wanted to provide help to those who are starving. Hence, he decided to combine travel and a cause to work towards betterment. He wanted to show a different part of India to the people by capturing photographs with the help of his friend Nikhil.

“On April 14, I started the mission from Kerala with a friend on a bullet. The journey was of 14 days and, we traveled for 3,500 Km across Tamil Nadu to distribute the food to roadside dwellers, underprivileged, migrant workers, and so on. We had planned to serve over 10,000 people, but after the hit of the second wave, we had to return due to lockdown and border issues,” he said.

Mahesh and the team received the India Book of Records for feeding the most number of homeless people across Indian roads.

They are now set to start the second phase of food distribution in the rural regions after the ease of COVID restrictions.

“I would want to thank all the donors and volunteers who were a part of the mission. Especially, those who provided us shelter and food while we went on distributing food”, Mahesh said.

He has also taken responsibilities as Indian Ambassador to Eco-network (spread in 29 countries), Desh Ki Baat Foundation Trivandrum District Coordinator, Founder Central Cabinet Minister – Shri. Gopal Rai, Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan Trivandrum District Coordinator.

HOPE: To harbor Social and Environmental responsibility

Mahesh, the founder of HOPE Charitable Trust, has initiated several missions to help the needy.

The organization consists of over 1500 volunteers across India. They have provided shelter to the homeless. The team has built two rehabilitation centers at Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan and adopted a slum of 52 families and providing basic facilities.

HOPE is also conducting an awareness program on blood, organ, hair, and other donations and conduct medical camps.

Especially during the COVID, the organization was able to distribute PPE kits, masks, sanitizers, and online study materials along with the food distribution.

“As a child, I wanted to do something different and, I was a keen observer and enthusiast. I used to witness homeless people, children begging on the streets, and so on. I used to ask myself, why are they different? Soon after I started earning, I wanted to create a change as a socially responsible person. Everyone deserves to get better food, shelter, education, medical facilities, and other basic needs,” shared Mahesh.

Mahesh has received several awards for his selfless work starting from Nirbhaya’s India’s most Inspirational youngster by Dr.Shashi Tharoor, MP, in 2017, TNF Indian Icon award – 2018, Indian Icon award by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza 2019, Art of Living SevaRetna award, and Sevakendram Award for Social services in 2019.

Mahesh with some kids.

He has also received a Doctorate in Social Work and, APJ Abdul Kalam has recognized and autographed his works.

”Charity is not just donation of money for a cause, but also sharing of knowledge with those who lack basic education. It’s about devoting your time to those who need some care and attention. It’s also a miracle where you gift life by donating blood. It’s all about buying happiness by just sharing happiness,” Mahesh quotes.

He plans to become an activist to help the needy in whatever way possible. He also aims to reach out to more people and serve them for a better living.

This story was first published in Life Beyond Numbers.

