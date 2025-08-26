Rising Tawi river washes away bridge road, vehicles stranded as rains batter Jammu

Relentless rainfall has continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir, triggering landslides, flash floods, and widespread disruption across the Union Territory. A video shared by news agency ANI on X captures the road near the fourth Tawi bridge in Jammu collapsing under the force of swelling waterbodies after heavy downpours, leaving several vehicles stranded on the damaged stretch. The road near the fourth Tawi bridge in Jammu was damaged by rising Tawi waters after relentless rainfall.(X/@ANI)

Take a look here at the clip:

News agency PTI also released visuals from a different angle at the same location. PTI captioned the clip, “After relentless rainfall in Jammu, the water level in the Tawi River has risen, causing damage to the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar. Vehicles stuck on the damaged portion.”

Check out the video here:

Chief Minister calls for high alert

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday described the situation in several parts of Jammu as “quite serious” and instructed the administration to remain on high alert.

According to his office, Abdullah chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review flood control measures. “The chief minister held a meeting today in the morning to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains. He directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures,” the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X.

In a separate message from his personal handle, Abdullah wrote, “The situation in many parts of Jammu is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.”

Take a look here at the post:

Rivers flowing above danger mark

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, pushing almost all rivers and streams above or close to the danger mark. Low-lying areas and several roads have been submerged in floodwater, worsening travel and daily life for residents.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu–Srinagar national highway has been suspended due to safety concerns, adding to the disruption.