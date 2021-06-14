Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Wildlife warrior and nature photographer Robert Irwin, who is the son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, often shares informative and interesting posts on his Instagram page. Among his recent shares is one that’s leaving many on the platform shocked. The post shows a picture of a huge tooth that fell out of a crocodile’s mouth. It’s the size of the tooth that’s left many amazed.

“Look at the size of this tooth!” wrote Irwin on Instagram, adding, “swipe to see who it belongs to”. The post is accompanied by two pictures - one shows a close-up of the tooth and the other shows the crocodile it belonged to.

“Crocs naturally lose and regrow their teeth throughout their whole life. During a feed with ‘Bosco’ this monster tooth popped out. Crocs like him could have over 60 of these in their jaws at any one time!” the post shared by Robert Irwin says further.

Take a look at the Instagram post:

Since being shared on June 10, the post has collected over one lakh likes and several comments.

“Don’t try to pop it back in. Could be dangerous,” joked an individual. “I wonder how much the tooth fairy gave for that one,” wondered another.

“That’s awesome, Robert! I can’t wait to work with animals when I get older,” posted an Instagram user.

What do you think of this share?