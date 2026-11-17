Robert Pattinson's first official photograph as James Bond has sparked an unusual discussion on social media after an X user questioned whether the image contained an artificial intelligence (AI) error. The photograph, showing the actor holding a pistol, caught attention over the positioning of his thumb. However, social media users were quick to point out that there was a simple explanation behind the apparent anomaly. Robert Pattinson's James Bond photo sparked AI speculation after a user questioned the unusual appearance of his thumb. (X/@theurigeller) (Also read: US judge slams lawyers for filing ‘blatant AI slop’ in Indian national’s voting case) The discussion began after an X user named Uri Geller shared the official publicity photograph and raised questions about Pattinson's hand. "Can someone explain what on earth is going on with James Bond's thumb?!" Geller wrote. He further questioned whether Amazon MGM had made a mistake while using AI to create the photograph, or if there was another explanation. Check out the post here:

Community Note explains the unusual thumb The post soon attracted responses from users who explained that the photograph did not contain an AI-related error. A Community Note attached to the post clarified that Pattinson was holding the pistol using a standard two-handed technique known as the thumbs-forward grip. In this position, the thumb of the supporting hand extends forward alongside the thumb of the dominant hand. From certain camera angles, the positioning can appear unusual, particularly to viewers unfamiliar with the technique. The note also confirmed that the photograph was an authentic promotional image released alongside the official announcement of Pattinson's casting as James Bond. Social media users react Several X users responded to Geller's observation, with many explaining that the apparent extra thumb belonged to Pattinson's other hand. "if you dont know how to properly hold a weapon... just say so," one user wrote. Another commented, "He's actually holding the pistol correctly. When doing a proper two handed grip, both thumbs should be aligned and pointing forward along the frame." (Also read: US court releases DUI suspect after officer uses AI to write police report) A third user explained, "That's his other hand holding the gun" Another simply wrote, "It’s… his other thumb.." Take a look at how X users reacted to the post: