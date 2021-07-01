Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video
trending

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video

The video involving robots and BTS has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
The image shows a robot dog called Spot dancing with members of BTS.(YouTube/@HyundaiWorldwide)

In a super cool video, which has now gone viral, a few robots are seen teaming up with K-pop band BTS to dish out some really amazing moves. The stunning dance video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Hyundai.

Hyundai shared the clip to show their official acquisition of robotics company Boston Dynamic. “Look, who visited our film shooting studio! BTS get a surprise visit from two special guests – Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Atlas. Watch them all have fun showing off their moves in an epic dance-off. We believe that, in the not-so-distant future, robots can come into and enrich human lives. Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

With over 8.8 million views, till now, the video has created a buzz among people. They couldn’t stop appreciating the cool dance moves the robots showed.

“Fact: these are going to be the future backup dancers for BTS,” wrote a YouTube user. “Didn't know BTS teaching robots dance moves would be so amusing,” shared another. “Me: Shockingly scared of the robot but enjoying the laughter of BTS,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube

Related Stories

trending

Barney the robot bartender is ready to shake up cocktails. It can tell jokes too

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP