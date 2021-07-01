Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video

In a super cool video, which has now gone viral, a few robots are seen teaming up with K-pop band BTS to dish out some really amazing moves. The stunning dance video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Hyundai.

Hyundai shared the clip to show their official acquisition of robotics company Boston Dynamic. “Look, who visited our film shooting studio! BTS get a surprise visit from two special guests – Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Atlas. Watch them all have fun showing off their moves in an epic dance-off. We believe that, in the not-so-distant future, robots can come into and enrich human lives. Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

With over 8.8 million views, till now, the video has created a buzz among people. They couldn’t stop appreciating the cool dance moves the robots showed.

“Fact: these are going to be the future backup dancers for BTS,” wrote a YouTube user. “Didn't know BTS teaching robots dance moves would be so amusing,” shared another. “Me: Shockingly scared of the robot but enjoying the laughter of BTS,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

