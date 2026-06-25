₹16,000 in Faridabad, ₹45,000 in Bengaluru: Man’s 2 BHK rent comparison sparks discussion

"At first I thought I was being overpriced on purpose. Like maybe brokers assume 'new to the city, doesn't know the rates' and quote high. But after looking around for a while, this is was the actual range here. Some areas had even higher rates like HSR and all," the Redditor wrote.

After moving to Bengaluru, he said that he lowered his expectations, expecting to compromise on amenities because he was aware of the city's higher cost of living. However, he said that he was shocked when he saw even basic 2 BHK apartments priced between ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 per month.

In the post titled "Someone explain to me why Bangalore rent makes no sense," the man said that he was stunned by the jump in housing costs after relocating from Faridabad to Bengaluru for work. He said that he had previously rented a 2 BHK apartment in Faridabad for ₹14,000 to ₹16,000 a month in a "decent society" with amenities such as a swimming pool and a gym.

A Reddit post comparing the rental costs in Faridabad and Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online, with users weighing in on the city's soaring housing costs and steep security.

The man further said that the biggest surprise came when landlords demanded security deposits of around ₹1 lakh. He explained that in Faridabad, deposits typically ranged from 1-3 months' rent, whereas in Bengaluru, almost every property he visited required a flat ₹1 lakh deposit regardless of the monthly rent.

"I didn't even set my home and already more than 1 lakh was out of my bank, which was really not what i had thought when my friends were telling that bangalore is costly, I mean I didn't even get to the furnishing part," he said.

Sharing advice for others planning a similar move, the man urged people relocating from tier 2 cities to budget much more than they expect and always ask about the security deposit before finalising a house.

"I am not comparing Bangalore to Faridabad here. Just sharing my experience. Not complaining its just that it was shocking," he added.

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Social media reactions The post sparked a discussion, with many saying that Bengaluru's rental market has been expensive for years.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Nothing new. I lived there for work in 2015 and the rent my friend was paying for a 1bhk was 25,000 and an advance of 5 months rent. I choose to live in a PG of 7500 pm. This is near murgeshpalya."

"Rent is high is Bangalore because housing is in shorter supply and demand is high. Why is this. Because bagalore is on top of plateau, there is limit to how much it can spread out while providing adequate water. Delhi is on the gangetic plain and has more water resources. Also delhi has built larger metro system and road network so housing can be developed in more far off places and people can commute. Bangalore being tech hub has higher salary so people are earning more so willing to pay more," commented another.

"Well, you cant compare Bangalore realestate to Faridabad. At most Bangalore should be compared to Gurgaon or even Noida. Now coming to security, 1 Lakh is just above 3 months deposit on a 30K rent, not sure why you are complaining. Though I am actually surprised land lords are not asking for 10 month rent as deposit, which is something to complain about," wrote a third user.

"There is no justification it's just supply and demand concept. I got transferred here from Mumbai. So it seems cheap for me compared to Mumbai. I also lived in Delhi. So compared high from Delhi rent prices," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)