Russian gymnast stages 'world's first hot air balloon football match' at 1,800 metres. Watch

Russian gymnast Sergey Boytsov has left the internet awestruck after staging what he claims is the world’s first hot-air balloon football match, played on a makeshift pitch suspended 1,800 metres above the ground. The high-altitude stunt has gone viral on social media, racking up tens of millions of views. The video has garnered over 51 million views on Instagram. (Instagram/@sergeyboytcov)

In the video shared by Boytsov on Instagram, a couple of players are seen in full football gear with parachute backpacks strapped on. They are seen sprinting, passing, tackling and even scoring goals on a tiny platform dangling beneath a hot-air balloon. An aircraft circles overhead to capture the spectacle, revealing a narrow field swaying gently in the wind, with miniature figures darting across it thousands of feet above the earth.

Adding to the drama, one of the players is also seen celebrating a goal by performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration. According to Fox Soccer, the athlete executed the move while stepping off the suspended pitch with his parachute, sending him leaping into the open air mid-celebration.

In the caption of the post, Boytsov announced the feat as a record-setting moment. “We set a new world record. The world’s first hot air balloon football match at an altitude of 1,800 metres."

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral online, garnering over 51 million views on Instagram. The video has also spread rapidly across X and other platforms.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “So powerful, it's breathtaking! Sergey, you create truly beautiful moments! Bursting with pride, these are our fearless, strong-spirited Russian guys”.

“Content of this level is usually referred to as cosmic. Now I know why!” commented another.

“If the ball drops in there, forget it, I'm not rescuing it. RIP ball,” said a third user. "How weird must that feel!" added another.