Russian woman debunks 'outdated stereotypes' about India: 'There are different sides to the country'

A Russian woman living in India has gone viral online after sharing a detailed post debunking what she called the “outdated stereotypes” that people abroad still believe about India. From language diversity to modern infrastructure, her observations have resonated with Indians for their accuracy and warmth. Sharova’s positive take on India has gone viral.(Instagram/@anasharovasingh)

In the caption of her post, the woman, Anastasia Sharova, listed several common misconceptions she often hears from people overseas and corrected each one with facts and first-hand experience. First, she addressed one of the most common myths - that India has only one language. “There are 22 official languages and 121 major languages, with thousands of minor ones, all widely spoken,” she wrote.

Another stereotype she dismissed was that India is “dirty and chaotic.” Instead, she said, “There are different sides to the country, and it’s developing very rapidly.” She also highlighted India’s technological efficiency, noting how quick and convenient grocery deliveries have become. “Click a button, and everything is at your doorstep in 5 minutes,” she said.

Social misconceptions and more

Further, Sharova went on to explain that Diwali is not the only festival celebrated in India. “Onam, Navratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dusshera, Durga Pooja, Narkasur … every region has its own festivals and they are UNIQUE! I hope to experience them all in my life time,” she wrote.

She further pointed out that Bollywood is just one part of India’s vast film industry, saying that regional film industries like Tollywood and Kollywood are going strong.

Sharova also challenged perceptions about India’s weather, tourism, and lifestyle. “There is a variety of climate zones. You can find EVERYTHING here: snow, ice, desert, you name it,” she wrote.

Another stereotype she dismissed was that Inia is best for cheap travel. Instead, she said, “India has the most unique LUXURY experiences! I don’t think that any other country in the world has so many original palaces where you can actually live.”

In her post, she also spoke about tourist places in India and overcrowding in trains. “There are many more that are no less impressive. My personal top list includes: Hampi, Ellora and Ajanta Caves, Forts of Rajasthan, and many more I haven’t seen,” she wrote.

“There are different types of trains and classes. It’s organized in a way, that EVERYONE can afford to travel by train. Pay a little more, and you’ll have one of the most comfortable and picturesque journeys of your life!” she said.

Addressing social misconceptions, she noted, “Not every marriage is arranged - 99% of people around me had a love marriage.”

The post concluded with a thought that struck many online: “Many people I know moved back to India because they realised they don’t want to live anywhere else.”

Social media reactions

Sharova’s positive take on India has since gone viral, with many calling it one of the most balanced and heartfelt perspectives from a foreigner living here. “Thank you for putting it out there! We aren't perfect, but we're one of the most beautiful lands to be in!” one user wrote.

“Thnx for some positives out there. India has many flaws but there are things to be appreciated,” commented another.